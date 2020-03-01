Monthly News – February 2020
Many thanks for your support and your donations! The LMDE 4 BETA is out. We’d like to thank all the people who are helping us test it and improve it. We’re currently going through your bug reports and trying to fix as much as possible. Pink is the new Black Sebastien Bouchard reviewed the color […]
LMDE 4 “Debbie” – BETA Release
This is the BETA release for LMDE 4 “Debbie”. LMDE 4 Debbie LMDE is a Linux Mint project which stands for “Linux Mint Debian Edition”. Its goal is to ensure Linux Mint would be able to continue to deliver the same user experience, and how much work would be involved, if Ubuntu was ever to […]
Monthly News – January 2020
We’re starting the new year with very good news. First of all, I’d like to thank you. We received 1,022 donations, for a total of $25,352 in a single month! This is an all-time high and it follows the release of Linux Mint 19.3 and the great reception you gave it, so we’re really happy, […]
